I feel sorry for Somireddy: Kakani

Podalakuru (Nellore district): Overruling the allegations levelled by TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy over the irregularities related to distribution of lands in Sarvepalle constituency, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the TDP leader lacks minimum knowledge over the issue.

As part of Jaganannaku Chebudam Spandana programme, the Minister received representations from people on various issues at Tahsildar office in Podalakuru on Monday.

Later addressing the media, Minister Kakani has asserted that 5,600 acres has been distributed to farmers under Land Ownership Right as per the government guidelines. He said that 90 per cent of revenue problems were solved in Sarvepalle constituency with the cooperation of the administration. 10 per cent of land issues are still pending due to technical reasons, which would be solved very soon, he added.

Kakani said during the previous TDP regime, farmers were forced to make rounds to government offices for securing land ownership rights. He alleged that Somireddy know nothing about land issues, except how to loot public money by blackmailing people. He asserted that every rule was followed before providing Land Ownership Rights to farmers and after keen verification of the eligibility of the beneficiaries. Somiredd was unnecessarily confusing the public with his baseless allegations, as he was unable to digest the development of farmers in Sarvepalle constituency, Minister Kakani stated. Reminding that Somireddy lost the elections five times, Minister Kakani prophesied that Somireddy will get a double hattrick defeat by losing Sarvepalle seat for sixth time in coming 2024 elections.