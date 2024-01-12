Live
I have no need to change party, asserts Adala
- Scotches rumours that he is changing party
- he Nellore MP says he is comfortable with the party leadership and definitely will contest to Assembly from Nellore Rural constituency
Nellore: In the wake of rumours that he is changing the party, Nellore YSRCP MP and party nominee for Nellore rural Assembly constituency Adala Prabhakara Reddy broke his silence on Thursday. The MP declared that he has no need to change the party as he is quite comfortable with party leadership.
Speaking after laying foundation stone for construction of Dr BR Ambedkar community hall at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore in 33rd division of Nellore Municipal Corporation here on Thursday, the MP said that unable able to digest the development of Nellore Rural constituency under his leadership, some people were wantonly resorting to such propaganda to sully his image.
He said he will definitely contest in MLA seat from Nellore Rural constituency and there will be no second thought about it. He appealed to the party cadres not to believe the rumours as he will remain in the YSR Congress Party.
He told the party cadres that this is high time for them to strive hard in the interest of bringing back the YSRCP to power in 2024 elections.
Nellore city mayor Potluru Sravanthi Jayavardhan, Nellore Rural division party in-charge Alagara Prabhakar, Vijaya Dairy chairman Kondreddy Ranga Reddy, South Central Railway Board member Swarna Venkaiah and others were present.