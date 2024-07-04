I will always be available to people, says new Collector M N Harendhira Prasad

Visakhapatnam : M N Harendhira Prasad assumed charge as District Collector of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

He had earlier served as Additional Chief Electoral Officer and then his primary responsibility was to aid and assist the CEO in the conduct of General Elections 2024. His responsibilities also included preparation of electoral roll, EVMs, training and awareness and IT applications, among several others.



Harendhira Prasad served as Chief Executive Officer of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust for one year and five months.

Also, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems and Services, Managing Director of Kapu Welfare Development Corporation Limited, Project Officer of ITDA, KR Puram, assistant secretary of Ministry of Food Processing Industries, among others.

Assuming office on Wednesday, Harendhira Prasad expressed happiness over getting an opportunity to serve as the District Collector of Visakhapatnam.



Earlier, District Collector Annam Mallikarjuna was transferred and directed to report to the GAD.

After taking charge, the new District Collector Harendhira Prasad said that he will always be available to the people of the district and fulfill their needs. Harendhira Prasad stated that people can meet him anytime and express their grievances. He said that he has worked in many departments and positions so far and understands the problems of all sections better. The new Collector mentioned that he will work continuously to resolve people’s woes.

He said that steps will be taken to bring more recognition to Visakhapatnam which is known to be a tourist destination.



The Collector informed that he would take steps to provide services through Aarogyasri, expand medical services and work for the welfare of the people in accordance with the guidelines of the state government.

He said that he will provide skill training in all aspects to the youth and take steps to provide them with employment.