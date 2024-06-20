  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh, three officials attached to GAD

IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh, three officials attached to GAD
x
Highlights

In a major administrative reshuffle, a large number of IAS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh.

In a major administrative reshuffle, a large number of IAS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh. The government has issued an order attaching Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary Excise Department Rajat Bhargava and Principal Secretary School Education Department Praveen Prakash to the General Administration Department (GAD).

The decision comes as part of the government's efforts to streamline the functioning of various departments and ensure better governance in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X