- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
- ‘Confident of return to power in Maharashtra’
- Surama files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker
- ‘Slipper’ thrown at Modi’s vehicle during Varanasi visit
IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh, three officials attached to GAD
In a major administrative reshuffle, a large number of IAS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh. The government has issued an order attaching Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary Excise Department Rajat Bhargava and Principal Secretary School Education Department Praveen Prakash to the General Administration Department (GAD).
The decision comes as part of the government's efforts to streamline the functioning of various departments and ensure better governance in the state.
