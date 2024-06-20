IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh, three officials attached to GAD

In a major administrative reshuffle, a large number of IAS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh. The government has issued an order attaching Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary Excise Department Rajat Bhargava and Principal Secretary School Education Department Praveen Prakash to the General Administration Department (GAD).

The decision comes as part of the government's efforts to streamline the functioning of various departments and ensure better governance in the state.