ICAR-NIRCA director to lead Indian team at ISO meet

Rajamahendravaram: Directorof the ICAR-National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (ICAR-NIRCA) Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav will lead the Indian delegation at the 40th plenary meetings of ISO/TC-126 ‘Tobacco and Tobacco Products’ and its working bodies. The meetings are scheduled from September 2nd to 5th at the Swedish Institute of Standards in Stockholm.

India, a participating member of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) technical committee on tobacco, aims to strengthen its role in international standardisation. Madhav was nominated by the DG, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, and he is the chairman for BIS FAD4. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is funding this. According to DrMadhav, his visit will focus on several key areas. He will participate in the systematic review of existing international standards for tobacco product testing, ensuring they align with new Indian national standards. His presence will ensure India’s effective representation in designated working groups and subcommittees that establish and revise analytical methodsand testing protocols under the ISO/IEC framework.