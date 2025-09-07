ICFP 2025 takes off with focus on advances in manufacturing tech

Tirupati: The 4th International Conference on Friction-Based Processes (ICFP 2025) commenced in Tirupati on Saturday, bringing together experts, researchers, and industry leaders to deliberate on advances in friction-based manufacturing technologies.

The three-day event is being organised by the International Association for Processing of Materials and Fabrication of Products (IA-PMFP), in collaboration with IIT Tirupati, IIT Patna, IIT Dharwad, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Dr S V S Narayana Murthy, chairman and managing Director of MIDHANI, Hyderabad, inaugurated the conference. In his address, he underscored the emerging challenges in the field and the growing need for skilled metallurgists and mechanical engineers to meet India’s technological demands. He also expressed hope that the conference would inspire young researchers over the next two decades. A special book on ICFP was released by Dr. Murthy on the occasion.

Prof Satyam Suwas, president of the 4th ICFP, delivered the welcome address, while keynote speakers Prof Satish V Kailas (IISc Bengaluru), Prof Arun Tangirala (dean, IIT Tirupati), and Prof T S Srivatsan (president, IA-PMFP) highlighted recent developments in friction-based processing, smart manufacturing, and additive technologies. Conference convenor Prof Ajay Kumar of IIT Tirupati outlined the wide-ranging technical sessions planned, covering friction stir processing, metal forming, artificial intelligence in manufacturing, and sustainable practices.

The conference has attracted nearly 250 delegates, including international researchers from eight countries and industry representatives, fostering a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.