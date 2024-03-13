  • Menu
ICI celebrates International Women’s Day

Dr Rekha Kattula Srinivasa inaugurating the women’s day programme at ICI on Tuesday. Principal Dr M Thirulogachander is also seen.
Indian Culinary Institute Tirupati celebrated the International Women’s Day on Tuesday. It was organised by male students and employees of the Institute and supported by ‘Aachi Masala,’ Chennai.

Tirupati: Indian Culinary Institute Tirupati celebrated the International Women’s Day on Tuesday. It was organised by male students and employees of the Institute and supported by ‘Aachi Masala,’ Chennai.

It was held to commemorate the countless achievements made by women in all sectors of life. Several female delegates from different sectors as well as female students and staff of the Institute took part in the event.

Famous diabetologist and family physician Dr Rekha Kattula Srinivasa addressed the gathering and said that irrespective of gender, everyone

should possess good human qualities.

It was presided over by Institute Principal Dr M Thirulogachander while the kitchen team prepared a delicious meal for the participants.

