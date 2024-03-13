Live
ICI celebrates International Women’s Day
Highlights
Tirupati: Indian Culinary Institute Tirupati celebrated the International Women’s Day on Tuesday. It was organised by male students and employees of the Institute and supported by ‘Aachi Masala,’ Chennai.
It was held to commemorate the countless achievements made by women in all sectors of life. Several female delegates from different sectors as well as female students and staff of the Institute took part in the event.
Famous diabetologist and family physician Dr Rekha Kattula Srinivasa addressed the gathering and said that irrespective of gender, everyone
should possess good human qualities.
It was presided over by Institute Principal Dr M Thirulogachander while the kitchen team prepared a delicious meal for the participants.
