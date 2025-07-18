‘ICJS 2.0’ aids in improving policing with technology

Anakapalli: The police should make good use of technology and provide better services to people, said Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha.

Handing over technical equipment to implement the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0 project in the district here on Thursday, the SP said that the project is designed to share data and information, coordinating with various wings of the criminal justice system, including police, courts, jails, forensic science labs and prosecution.

Further, Tuhin Sinha stated that the investigation of cases will be expedited by utilising technology and improving the quality of duty performed by the police.

As part of the project, the Inspector General of Police, technical services, Andhra Pradesh allotted 136 all-in-one desktops, 34 web cameras and 39 MF printers to be distributed to 34 police stations across the Anakapalli district.

The Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on strengthening the police system and as part of the exercise, it extends support to the department through technology intervention.

Additional SP M Deva Prasad, Inspectors Venkata Narayana, Vijay Kumar, Ashok Kumar and other officers participated in the programme.