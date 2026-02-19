‘Idea to Icon’ seminar encourages young women entrepreneurs

Tirupati: The SPMVV Society for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship – Technology Business Incubator (SSIIE-TBI) organised third series of ‘Idea to Icon – Startup Growth Strategies’ seminar under GENESIS scheme of MeitY Startup Hub at Saaveri Seminar Hall in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati.

More than 220 students, researchers, faculty members and startup representatives took part in the event held on Wednesday.

Several industry experts attended as guest speakers and shared their experiences with the participants. Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma appreciated SSIIE-TBI for conducting programmes that encourage entrepreneurship among women and young innovators. Registrar Prof R Usha said startups play a key role in shaping India’s future, especially by creating jobs and generating wealth. Managing Director of Neuheit Pharma Technologies Pvt Ltd Venkateswarlu, said startups are the driving force of the nation and early failures should be seen positively, as they help build long-term success.

He explained four types of innovation — architectural, radical, incremental and disruptive — and highlighted the importance of the ‘Golden Triangle’ of Idea, Action and Result in a successful startup journey.

Startup Manager at IIT Tirupati Navavishkar I-Hub Foundation, Charles Avinash, spoke about the need for a strong idea base, understanding Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs), and making use of suitable government schemes at different stages.

CEO and Investment Director of Hyderabad Angels, Rathnakar Samavedam, emphasised the importance of financial literacy and proper financial planning for startup success.

CEO of SSIIE-TBI, J Surya Kumar, also addressed the gathering.