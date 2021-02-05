Identify lands for YSR village clinics, Collector Vivek Yadav tells officials

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to speed up construction of YSR village clinics, YSR urban clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, villages secretariats and complete by coming March 31.

He addressed a meeting held at collectorate here on Friday. Earlier, the officials explained progress of work to the collector.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek directed the officials to identify and acquire lands for the construction of buildings at the earliest. He instructed the officials to take details of vacant lands from the E section in the collectorate. He instructed the officials to speed up tender process for building materials supply. Joint collectors A S Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti, Sridhar Reddy, joint director Agriculture Vijaya Bharati were among those participated.