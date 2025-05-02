IFTU takes out ‘May Day’ rally

Vijayawada: A May Day rally and flag-hoisting ceremony were organised under the aegis of the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) here on Thursday. The event began with P Padma, city secretary of CPI (ML) New Democracy hoisting the IFTU flag at Pandit Nehru Bus Stand. Workers wearing IFTU caps and carrying red flags participated in a rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma recalled that 139 years ago, the working class in Chicago, USA, fought for and won the right to an 8-hour workday and other benefits. She accused the Modi government of abolishing these rights through Labour Codes. She also criticised the Chandrababu government for following anti-worker policies, pointing out that neither the previous nor the current state government has revised minimum wages for 76 scheduled sectors.

Padma also condemned the Central government for its complete negligence in protecting lives in Kashmir, alleging that it has deployed thousands of troops in the Karigutta forests of Kakar to kill Adivasis and Maoists. She demanded the cessation of Operation Kagar and called for peace talks with Maoists.

At Shirdi Stand, IFTU district president Muni Shankar hoisted the flag.

In Gandhi Nagar, Progressive Auto Workers’ Union General Secretary Ch Peddiraju raised the union flag, while in Madhura Nagar and Nalanda, union president Dadi Srinivasarao hoisted flags. At VRL Transport, city leader Vignesh raised the flag. The events saw large-scale participation from IFTU leaders Rafi, Sridhar Babu, Yadagiri, Vali, Y Apparao, Suribabu, women activists Durga, Dhanalakshmi, Nagamani, Lakshmi and PDSU’s Rajesh, and numerous workers.