IG reviews law & order in Nellore

Nellore: Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvashresth Tripathi has directed the cops to ensure steps in the interest of protecting law & order in the district. The IG who was in Nellore, conducted a review meeting with police officials over the status of crime scenario in the district on Tuesday.

On the occasion the IG spoke to the cops on the law & order situation and suggested to them to follow some guidelines. He ordered the officials to concentrate on the offences like property offences, rowdy elements, ganja, missing of women, POCSO, atrocities against the women by effectively implementing basic and visible policing in the interest of protecting the Law& Order situation in the district. The IG has stressed the need for cops to visit every village and motivate the people over installation of CC cameras which will help in controlling crimes.

Recalling the recent road accidents in the district, the IG has advised them to study the areas occurring frequently and initiate precautionary measures. On the occasion, SP Agitha Vegendla explained to the IG that the administration has kept special vigil on the persons responsible for posting false and unwanted comments in social media. She said that stringent action would be initiated against the culprits.