- GHSPCA volunteers to rescue birds injured by Chinese manja
- Sankranti curbs: No kite-flying on roads, no DJ music playing in city
- Tirupati stampede is tragic says Dr Kota Neelima
- SP leader urges cadre to fight for people’s issues
- Mamunur Airport must turn Warangal a mega city: CM Revanth
- CM Revanth likely to postpone foreign tour
- Guv Jishnu Dev Varma’s nod for TG Bhu Bharati
- Cong mantris’ failure to go all guns blazing on oppn riles Delhi bosses
- Telangana police launches citizen feedback initiative
- Arvind Kumar appears before ED in Formula-E case
IGP inspects police selections
Highlights
Nellore: As part of the ongoing police constable selections, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarvashresth Tripathi inspected the ongoing procedure at police parade grounds here on Thursday.
He inspected document verification of candidates, biometric, physical measurement tests, physical efficiency test, 1600 and 100 meters long jump.
Later, he inspected medical camp, infrastructure facilities provided for the candidates and expressed satisfaction. The IGP has directed the officials to conduct tests as per the guidelines of Police Recruitment Board.
SP G Krishnakanth, ASP Ch Soujanya and others were present.
