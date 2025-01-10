IGP inspects police selections

Nellore: As part of the ongoing police constable selections, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarvashresth Tripathi inspected the ongoing procedure at police parade grounds here on Thursday.

He inspected document verification of candidates, biometric, physical measurement tests, physical efficiency test, 1600 and 100 meters long jump.

Later, he inspected medical camp, infrastructure facilities provided for the candidates and expressed satisfaction. The IGP has directed the officials to conduct tests as per the guidelines of Police Recruitment Board.

SP G Krishnakanth, ASP Ch Soujanya and others were present.