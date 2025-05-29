Live
IGZP celebrates ‘World Dhole Day’
Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, celebrated ‘World Dhole Day’ here on Wednesday. Engaging students, a drawing competition was held at the zoo. The celebration aimed at raising awareness about the endangered Dhole (Cuon alpinus), also known as the Asiatic wild dog, and its critical role in maintaining ecological balance. Students unlocked their creativity and brought a number of artworks to life, some of them highlighted the habitats of Asiatic wild dogs also known as dholes.
Through the event, participants also learned about the importance of dhole conservation and the species’ presence in the enclosures of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, said curator of the zoo G. Mangamma. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is one of the soos in the country identified by the Central Zoo Authority to take up planned coordinated conservation breeding of endangered Asiatic Wild dogs in captivity with certain recommendations for conservation breeding initiatives.
Technical guidance from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, Lacones, Hyderabad are taken in collaboration with other Universities for monitoring the populations, making necessary technical inputs when required, including training of the zoo personnel.
Conservation breeding facility in the form of an off-display centre will be created for scientifically breeding wild dogs in IGZP, Visakhapatnam.