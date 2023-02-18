IGZP revises entry fee after five years

Visakhapatnam: After a period of five years, the entry fee of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park has been revised. The decision towards this was taken during the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZAAP) meeting held in January.

As a part of it, entry ticket for adults has been revised to Rs 70 from Rs 50, while the entry ticket for a child is Rs 30 instead of Rs 10 charged before. Similarly, the rate for a battery-operated vehicle has increased to Rs 70 from Rs 50 for adults and for a child it remains unchanged. Meanwhile, entry ticket for foreigners (adults) was hiked to Rs 200 from Rs 50 and for a foreigner child it has increased to Rs 100 from Rs 10. Entry ticket for a four-wheeler has increased to Rs 750 from Rs 500, video camera to Rs 200 from Rs 150.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has initiated efforts to make the park more visitor-friendly by enhancing the facilities and providing better experience to the visitors.

The park administration has started landscaping works with an objective to beautify it further. It is to inform that the IGZP is one of the largest zoos in the country which suffered major damages when the Hudhud cyclone had hit the facility in 2014 October.

Also, zoo officials are working on increasing the animal stock by pursuing animal exchange programmes in collaboration with the national and foreign zoos. The park had signed a MoU with Parco Natura Viva Zoo, Italy for initiating conservation breeding programmes and knowledge exchange. Efforts are on to take the zoological park to the next level and make it an internationally renowned facility. In order to achieve the goals, the park administration has been looking out for funds from different sources including CSR/CER funds apart from regular budget provided by the state government, central government and the revenue received through the entry charges. The IGZP has implemented the revised entry rates.