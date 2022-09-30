IGZP to celebrate Wildlife Week

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 68th Wildlife Week that begins from October 2, a number of programmes have been lined up at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam.

The celebration will begin on October 2nd with a fancy-dress competition on animals of IGZP theme.

In addition, a drawing competition, butterfly workshop, bird walk programme, photography competition, pot painting competition, debate competition, seminars and webinars on various topics related to wildlife will be organised in this 'Wildlife Week'.

Interested persons can participate in the competitions organised free of cost. Zoo curator Nandani Salaria said the objective of the Wildlife Week celebrations was to create awareness about wildlife and its conservation among people. Certificates will be presented to the participants and prizes to winners.

For registration, log on to the website www.vizagzoo.com or contact 9441130894 or 9440810213 or 7893632900.

On the occasion of the Wildlife Week, IGZP is giving free entry to children below 12 years of age from October 2 to 8.