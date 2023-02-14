IIIT Idupulapaya student ends life

Kadapa (YSR district): A 22-year-old engineering students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT IIIT) at Idupulapaya committed suicide by hanging to a window in Electronics Engineering Department building on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mangera Akhila, 21, of Sibyala village of Rayachoti mandal in Annamayya district. The deceased was pursuing engineering final year.

According RGUKT IIIT director K Sandhya Rani, the parents of the girl were daily wage labourers working in Kuwait. She said that Akhila was residing in Sibyala village at her relatives' house.

She said the Akhila expressed her desire to marry a relative but her parents rejected the proposal, which may have prompted her to resort to the extreme step. The director also suggested the possibility of Akhila got dejected over poor performance in the studies.

Vempalli police registered a case and are investigating.