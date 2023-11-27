IIMV bags PRSI award for book on women entrepreneurs

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIMV) has been selected for an award by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI).

The IIMV officials said the premier business school was chosen for the award for its innovative book titled ‘Breaking Boundaries,’ which chronicled the journeys of 20 women entrepreneurs as they started their pursuit of new enterprises at the IIMV Field (the incubation and startup hub of the institution) as a part of the second cohort of women startup programme.

The book meticulously narrated how women startup programmes gave wings to the dreams of women, who have embarked on an entrepreneurial journey.

IIMV representative MS Subrahmanyam received the award during ‘International Public Relations Festival 2023’ organised at Dr B R Ambedkar International Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Commenting on the achievement, IIMV Director M Chandrasekhar said their special focus at the institution is to nurture and support women in creating innovative solutions for businesses, government and ultimately for the societal good at large. “IIMV Field is a result of such thought leadership. Accordingly, in our own modest way, we are giving flight to the dreams of aspiring women entrepreneurs by building their capacities. The award is a testimony to the efforts of IIMV Field in leveraging the potential contribution of women entrepreneurs to the society and economy,” said Prof Chandrasekhar.

The institution provides women entrepreneurs with funding for proof-of-concept and proto-typing, access to the incubation facilities and knowledge resources, mentoring and hand-holding support, networking with industry and investors and opportunities to showcase their technologies and products on a variety of promotional platforms.

Since its inception, IIMV Field has incubated over 90 women-led startups under various programmes.