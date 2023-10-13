Live
Just In
IIMV starts 3-day CVC-supported programme
Being held on AU campus, the programme aims at training officials to increase their efficiency in the procurement process in their respective organisations
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) inaugurated CVC-supported programme on public procurement.
The programme commenced on its Andhra University campus. It aims to train the officials to enhance their efficiency in the procurement process in their respective working organisations. A diverse range of 33 participants from all public sectors of India are participating in this public procurement programme.
Addressing the gathering, divisional railway manager of Waltair division Saurabh Prasad said the programme on the CVC public procurement will be highly beneficial in terms of a better understanding of domain. He said that since the participants come from diverse backgrounds and have a wide range of experiences in these procurement activities, the interactive sessions will enable shared learning.
Dean, administration, M V Anuradha shared the institute’s objective to nurture entrepreneurial leaders who can efficiently manage the organisation where they are placed.
Speaking at the inaugural event, programme director S. Chatterjee underlined the need to utilise the programme.