IIPE to relocate its permanent campus

Anakapalli: The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) reached a significant milestone with the conduct of an inaugural ceremony at its permanent campus at Vangali, Sabbavaram here on Tuesday.

The institute prepares to shift its operations to the newly developed campus.

IIPE plans to relocate academic and administrative activities to the permanent campus by the end of November 2025.

Key infrastructure facilities are ready for use, enabling a smooth initial phase of transition.

The new campus reflects IIPE’s vision of world-class education and research in the energy domain. With modern academic spaces and student amenities, the permanent campus is expected to significantly enhance the academic environment and overall student experience.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan took part in the ceremony and visited all major facilities of the newly developed campus.The event was organised in the presence of Director, IIPE Prof. Shalivahan, Registrar Ramphal Dwivedi, director, KPC Projects Limited K Puneeth Kumar, superintending engineer and project director, CPWD Raju Prasad, faculty members and staff.