IMD forecasts heavy rains in many dists today

Amaravati: The state administration is on high alert to deal with the impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ which is moving towards the coast and is expected to disrupt normal life across many districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall across many districts including those in the Rayalaseema region. According to it, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, which is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds across several districts on October 27, 28, and 29.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to cross the state’s coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on October 28 evening.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said that the cyclone is currently centered about 770 km from Chennai, 820 km from Visakhapatnam, and 810 km from Kakinada as of Sunday. It has been moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 5 kmph.

According to APSDMA, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Monday in several districts. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, and East Godavari districts. Heavy to very heavy rains are also likely in Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts, while the remaining districts may experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

On Tuesday, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and East Godavari districts are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall, while Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, and Bapatla districts are also likely to receive very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds.

The government cancelled leaves of employees and declared holidays for schools in the affected districts as a precautionary measure.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged the public to stay indoors, remain vigilant, and follow safety advisories issued by the authorities. He emphasized that people living in low-lying and coastal areas should take maximum precautions to ensure their safety as the storm intensifies.

Meanwhile, Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has directed all department officials to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures in advance to minimise the impact of the cyclone.

The Minister conducted a high-level review meeting with officials from all departments at the APSDMA office here to assess the state’s preparedness.

She instructed officials to give top priority to public safety and ensure strict implementation of disaster management protocols. She reviewed department-wise arrangements and issued several directions. A 24/7 Flood Monitoring Cell should be maintained, sandbags must be kept ready near weak embankments, and patrolling should be intensified in vulnerable areas, she told officials. The Water Resources Department was asked to inspect full reservoirs and tanks, alert district collectors in case of danger, and closely monitor water levels.

She also reviewed the situation with the Roads and Buildings, Panchayati Raj and Rural Water Supply, Municipal Administration, Energy and other departments.