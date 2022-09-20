IMD predicts rains in North Coastal Andhra for two days due to low pressure

The Indian Meteorological Department said that a low pressure area has formed in the north-west and west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday and is associated with a surface trough extending over the west-central Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 5.8 km above mean sea level. It said that it will strengthen further and become a severe depression by Tuesday and will travel towards Madhya Pradesh via Odisha and gradually weaken.



Due to the influence of low pressure, moderate rains are likely to occur in north coastal Andhra districts on Tuesday and Wednesday with a possibility of gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour along the coast. Meteorological department advised fishermen not to go fishing in the sea. Light rains will occur in the rest of the coastal districts and Rayalaseema.



Eluru and West Godavari districts received heavy rains from Sunday night under the influence of low pressure. Along with Eluru city, Dendulur, Ungutur and Kaikaluru constituencies, the low-lying areas were inundated. On Monday morning, the roads were blocked due to torrential rain for about three hours. Heavy rains also occurred in Palakollu and Bhimavaram areas of West Godavari district.