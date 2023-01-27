IMD predicts rains in South Coastal Andhra as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the surface circulation is continuing in southeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to the east equatorial region due to which low pressure area will be formed in the same area on Friday and move towards the west-northwest for three days. As a result, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains here and there in South Coastal Andhra on January 29, 30.



Generally, after the first week of January, low pressures rarely form in the Bay of Bengal. The northeast monsoon will also leave before then. Due to this there is no chance of rains. However, the officials of the Cyclone Warning Center in Visakha told that due to high humidity over the sea, it is contributing to the formation of surface circulation and low pressure.



On the other hand, the minimum temperatures continue to decline in the state. The agency area and Rayalaseema have been recording the lowest night temperatures since a few days. Alluri Seetharamaraju (ASR), Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Chittoor, Kakinada, Annamayya, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts are witnessing a significant drop in night temperatures.

Night temperatures are recorded from 4 to 12 degrees. The minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees was recorded in G. Madugu of Alluri Seetharamaraju district in the state on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the IMD said that the minimum temperatures in North Coast Andhra and Rayalaseema will be 2 to 3 degrees lower than normal for the next two days.