Immense response from devotees to Parayanams

Tirupati: Devotees from across the country heaped praises on the TTD for facilitating the live streaming of various Parayanams, devotional programmes in Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel of TTD during the monthly 'Dial your EO' programme held at the Meeting Hall of the TTD Administrative Building here on Sunday.

Callers poured in appreciation for Veda Parayanam, Sundarakanda Pathanam, Virataparva Parayanam and the newly introduced Bhagavat Gita Parayanam and complimented the efforts of TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy who is also the MD of SVBC, who are behind the introduction of series of devotional programmes which the SVBC has been telecasting live daily in the morning and evening adding more to its spiritual quotient.

The pilgrim callers lauded the TTD for the devotional programmes which are being telecast live on SVBC especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and sought to continue them as they act as morale boosters.

Thanking the pilgrim callers through live phone in programme, the EO said, all the parayanam programmes have won appreciation not only from across the country but globally.

"Never before in the history of SVBC since its inception some 12 years ago, it has received such an overwhelming response for its programmes," Singhal said assuring devotees that the TTD will continue the programmes as SVBC is the best tool to reach wide range of pilgrims and to promote Hindu Sanatana Dharma to the nook and corner.

"Apart from Parayanams, we are also contemplating to design some more programmes targeting children and youth as there is every need to imbibe and teach the values embedded in our epics and scriptures to the next generations", he maintained.

Answering a caller from Visakhapatnam, who sought protection to sacred chariots of TTD temples in view of Antarvedi incident, the EO said, the TTD has hi-fi security cover for its properties and chariots. "Our Chief Vigilance and Security Officer along with Urban SP also had an elaborate meeting on how to extend protection at all temples recently. So no need to worry as we are fully geared up," he added.

When some pilgrims sough to resume Sarvadarshan, the EO told them that the TTD had earlier released 3,000 time slot Sarvadarshan tokens offline. "But following a caution call over the spread of corona as devotees are gathering in thousands from other States more so neighbouring Tamil Nadu owing to Peratasi holy month flouting the norms of social distancing and wearing masks, we have temporarily suspended issuing tokens in Tirupati till this month end," he pointed out.

Apparently miffed at adverse social media posts slamming the TTD for suspending issuance of time slotted Sarvadarshan tokens (SSD) and alleging commercial motives behind it, the EO said there is no truth in the allegations and added that it would resume soon after the situation improves in Tirupati.

CAG for transparency: Before taking the calls from pilgrims, the EO said to have a transparent administration, the TTD Trust Board decided to get the auditing of TTD accounts done by the autonomous Comptroller and Auditor General replacing the present State auditing.

In this connection, Singhal said the TTD is often dragged into multiple controversies by those with vested interests who allege that the TTD funds were being diverted to other causes other than Hindu Dharma Prachara adding that handing of the auditing of the accounts of TTD which has an annual budget of Rs 3,200 crore to CAG will put an end to all such allegations.

The EO said darshan for Online Kalyanotsavam ticket-holders has been introduced by TTD and the devotees who booked online can avail darshan within 90 days from the day of their booking. He also said Kalyana Kankanams will also be sent along with Prasadam through postal department.

"Similarly as we have stalled all Arjitha Sevas due to Covid, the Udayasthamana Seva ticket holders and Vimsathi Varsha Darshini ticket holders will be given darshan in VIP break till situation turns to normalcy," he maintained.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs P Basanth Kumar, Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and CE M Ramesh Reddy were also present.