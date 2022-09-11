Immersion of tallest Ganesh at Gajuwaka at 4 pm today

Visakhapatnam: The 89-ft tall Kailasa Viswaroopa Ganapathi idol installed at Lanka grounds in Gajuwaka will be immersed on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. The decision to this effect was taken by the committee organisers on Saturday following the news that the idol was slid towards a side to an extent of one-ft at the venue. With weather being unfavourable for the past few days, the authorities expressed concern over the safety of the devotees gathering in large numbers at the grounds on a daily basis. When asked about the sliding issue of the idol at the grounds, festival organiser of SV Entertainments, Gajuwaka, K Ganesh mentioned that there was no such incident registered. "However, a section of people is circulating the news that the idol was slid towards a side which was not true. But keeping the weather conditions in view and following the instructions of the R & B and police officials, we decided to immerse the idol on Sunday at 4 pm as against the earlier schedule of September 18," explained Ganesh.

Currently, devotees are allowed to have darshan of the idol from a distance of 100-mt at the grounds. It may be recalled that the idol also comprises a 35-kg laddu, specially sourced from the famous sweet firm Sri Bhaktha Anjaneya Suruchi Foods in Tapeswaram and the idol was carved by the popular sculptor from Khairatabad Chinnaswamy Rajendran along with his team from other states.