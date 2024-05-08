Top terrorist commander among 2 killed in J&K encounter

New Delhi: Two terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Basit Dar, were on killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir police in Kulgam on Tuesday.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam's Redwani village late on Monday night following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"Police and security forces, along with Army and CRPF had cordoned off the area ... Operation continued throughout the night and concluded today afternoon. Two terrorists were neutralized in this operation and their bodies have been retrieved," IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.

