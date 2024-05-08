Live
- Hyderabad: All arrangements made for holding polls in city
- Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada today
- Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas
- Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 20, BRS MLC braces up to move Delhi HC
- TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert
- High turnout for EAPCET Agri, Pharma streams on day one
- Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services
- Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State
- Sec’bad receives 136.8 mm rains
- People will teach a befitting lesson to alliance, says Education Minister
Just In
BJP govt in Haryana loses majority
Highlights
Chandigarh: In a setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have...
Chandigarh: In a setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state.
The three MLAs - Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder - also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections. They made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS