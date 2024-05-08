YSRCP attacks EC for ‘stalling’ ongoing welfare schemes

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders criticised the Election Commission for ‘stalling’ the implementation of various welfare schemes in the name of model code of conduct. The ruling party leaders cast doubts on the impartial functioning of Election Commission.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu took exception over Election Commission objecting the implementation of ongoing welfare schemes. He suspects the hand of TDP along with BJP to prevent ongoing welfare schemes by Election Commission. He said Cheyutha, EBC Nestham and Asara schemes were stopped without valid reason. “BJP, TDP and Jana Sena parties acted behind the scenes to prevent implementation of welfare schemes. The three-party alliance fearing defeat, is resorting to false propaganda against Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. While the Jagan Mohan Reddy government earned name with good governance, the Opposition alliance is trying to label the YSRCP government as corrupt government,” he said.

YSRCP legal cell state president Manohar Reddy expressed doubts over functioning of Election Commission in AP. He alleged that the EC has been acting as per the directions of BJP. There was no meaning in stalling the ongoing welfare schemes which are being implemented for the past four-and-a-half years.

YSRCP grievances cell state president A N Narayana Murthy alleged that Chandrababu stalled the implementation of Input subsidy of farmers Cheyutha, Asara and Vidya Deevana schemes.

He said people are observing the actions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and are ready to teach a lesson to him. He said both the TDP and Jana Sena frustrated by impending defeat in the coming elections were resorting to such acts. He said that Chandrababu should apologise to people for stalling welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders Malladi Vishnu, party grievances cell chairman A N Narayana Murty lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena seeking action against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged ‘derogatory remarks’ against Jagan Mohan Reddy at election meeting at Panyam in Nandyal district on Monday.