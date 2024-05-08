YSRCP govt eying lands of common people, alleges NDA

Vijayawada: After looting the lands of endowments, forests and other department, the YSRCP government is eying the properties of common people in the state, alleged BJP chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.

He along with the Jana Sena general secretary Siva Sankar and TDP official spokesperson N Vijay Kumar addressed the media at the JSP state office at Mangalagiri on Tuesday. Dinakar said there is a variation in the AP Land Titling Act formulated by Niti Aayog of Central government and the Act brought by the AP government.

He said the Niti Aayog made a good Land Titling Act and has asked the states to implement it. He alleged the AP leaders have bad intentions and they may misuse it to grab the lands of people.

He said the Niti Aayog has never stated that the photo of Chief Minister should be printed on the pattadar pass books of the land owners. He questioned has the Niti Aayog has asked the AP government to print the photos of the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He alleged that there is a difference between the statements made by the state ministers and YSRCP leaders on Land Titling Act. Some leaders said the Act was in force in the state while others said it is not implemented with some others saying that Central government implements the Act.

He questioned what the Niti Aayog said about the Land Titling Act and what the state government is doing on it.

Dinakar said as per the Niti Aayog, Land Titling Registration Officer should be appointed. But the YSRCP government says ‘any person’ can be nominated to the post.

He said the land ownership term is three years as per the Niti Aayog but the AP government has changed it to only two years.

The BJP spokesperson said as per the Niti Aayog, officials committing wrongs can be punished. But the state government is trying to protect the officials committing wrongs in the Land Titling Act.

He alleged that the state government enacted the Land Titling Act to easily grab the lands of the common people. Land Titling Act of the state government seems Land Grabbing Act, he remarked.