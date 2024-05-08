Live
- Hyderabad: All arrangements made for holding polls in city
- Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada today
- Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas
- Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 20, BRS MLC braces up to move Delhi HC
- TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert
- High turnout for EAPCET Agri, Pharma streams on day one
- Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services
- Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State
- Sec’bad receives 136.8 mm rains
- People will teach a befitting lesson to alliance, says Education Minister
Just In
Muslims should get quota: Lalu
But not on basis of religion, says RJD chief
Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to the Muslims but emphasised that it should be based on social backwardness and ‘not on the basis of religion’.
Notably, several Muslim sub-groups figure in the lists of OBCs in Bihar and several other states. However, their inclusion in Karnataka, which is currently under the Congress rule, has come under fire from the BJP, which was defeated in Assembly polls last year.
Lalu Prasad spoke to PTI-Video after his remarks on reservation benefits for the minority community earlier in the day kicked up a storm.
"Should not Muslims too get reservations (aarakshan to milna chahiye na Muslamanon ko," was Prasad's terse reply to journalists when they asked him about allegations by Modi and other BJP leaders that the RJD and its allies like the Congress wanted to extend quota benefits to the minority community, depriving OBCs, Dalits and tribals of their due.