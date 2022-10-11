Implement RTI Act in letter and spirit: Commissioner to officials

Puttaparthi: RTI State Commissioner B V Ramana Kumar has asked District Collector Basant Kumar to constitute a district-level RTI committee to oversee implementation of RTI Act in all departments both public and private. Addressing an awareness meet on RTI Act here on Monday, Ramana Kumar said the Act must strictly be implemented in letter and spirit and officials concerned must respond to enquiries within the stipulated time.

The objective of the act is to create a semblance of transparency in all government operations and avoid secrecy in all matters relating to government. The people have every right to know everything about government schemes and programmes and no information is classified and cannot be denied to members of public. All the 17 subjects mentioned in the Act has to be implemented. Billboards mentioning the RTI officer name and telephone numbers must be displayed including the subjects relating to him. Every third Friday, the act implementation should be reviewed as also the responses to people's queries.

On subjects relating to land disputes, the authorities should not brush aside any application by simply saying that land records are not available but should adopt a practical approach in settlement of dispute. The commissioner said that those who are asking for information should also work for social cause and not use the act to trouble the officials. District collector Basant Kumar said the act truly contributed to transparency in government functioning. He said that awareness is being created at the division and mandal level on the act. The act is indirectly contributing to responsible behaviour in officials and transparency.

The commissioner also responded to doubts of participants and gave clarity on the provisions of the act. Additional SP Ramakrishna and DRO Kondaiah and other staff participated.