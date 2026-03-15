Importance of meeting industry needs highlighted

Visakhapatnam: MVGR College of Engineering (Autonomous) celebrated the 28th annual day on a grand note on Saturday. Participating as chief guest, Commandant, 5th Battalion, APSP, Vizianagaram Y Ravi Shankar Reddy, urged students to adapt to technological changes, importance and benefits of time management and time planning that help reduce stress and increase efficiency among students.

Highlighting the committed work of AP government that includes developing Uttarandhra in terms of job creation, infrastructure development, Vizianagaram MLA P Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, who attended the event as guest of honour, exhorted the students to be ready for the global market needs and grab job opportunities created by the AP government.

Speaking on the occasion, YMC Sekhar, Principal of MVGR College shared the 2025-26 annual report, highlighting infrastructural advancements, faculty development programmes and students’ achievement in various fields.

Addressing the gathering, PS Sitharama Raju, director of the institution said that the world is in transition of many uncertainties and requested students not to panic as the college is working hard towards the emerging market and its needs in terms of skill training and curriculum. Earlier, a two-day national-level student fest ‘AADHRITA–2026’ was organised at the college campus. More than 25 engineering colleges from different parts of the state participated in the fest that featured 27 diverse technical, cultural and skill-based competitions, drawing 5,000 students attended the two-day event. Presenting the AADHRITA–2026 event report, Ajay said the objective of the event was to provide a vibrant platform for students to demonstrate their technical knowledge, creativity, teamwork, leadership, and innovation.

Ravi Bhavaraju, head, TCS, Visakhapatnam attended as chief guest, K. Ajay, convener of AADHRITA–2026, S. Mohan Kumar, dean (ES & EI), YMC Sekhar, Principal of MVGR College of Engineering were present.