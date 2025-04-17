Importance of stronger academia-industry collaboration emphasised

Visakhapatnam: Stronger collaboration between academia and industry is key to driving innovation and transforming research into market-ready products, said Krishnakanth Pulicherla, Scientist at Department of Science and Technology (DST).

At a seminar that focused on ‘create, innovate, protect: IPR for the academic world’ organised by the GITAM Technology Enabling Centre (GT-TEC) here on Wednesday, Dr Pulicherla said, “While India ranks 39th in the Global Innovation Index and third globally in research publications, lack of stakeholder engagement and market awareness often hinders innovation outcomes.” He encouraged academia-industry partnerships to bridge this gap and praised the institution’s TEC for supporting researchers in connecting with industries. He also highlighted DST’s initiatives promoting patentable research and innovation funding.

DN Rao, vice-president of Centurion University, emphasised that India’s innovation ecosystem is growing rapidly, and researchers with strong ideas and business models can access ample private funding without solely relying on government support.

GITAM’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao underlined the role of intellectual property rights in enhancing research impact. GT-TEC coordinator Raja Phani Pappu showcased how G-TEC innovations are benefiting organisations like GAIL and farmers in regions like Mizoram and Ladakh.

TCS IP Services head K. Subhodh Kumar, IIT Kharagpur’s Rajiv Gandhi School of IP Law M. Padmavathi, among others, also spoke.