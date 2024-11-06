Live
Just In
Improve civic amenities in SC, ST Colonies, officials told
Anantapur: District collector Dr Vinod Kumar has called upon officials concerned to prepare a plan of action to improve civic amenities in all SC, ST residential colonies in the district. Presiding over a meeting for reviewing the SC, ST sub-plan implementation on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said that the SC, ST Act stated that 17.08 per cent of funds should be spent on SC welfare and 5.53 per cent for ST welfare.
Basic amenities should be created in residential localities. He said while spending on SC welfare in rural areas was satisfactory, it has to be improved significantly in urban areas. Bank loans should be speeded up for the targeted groups in urban areas.
The Collector directed the bankers to complete the loan targets before March end.