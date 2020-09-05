Improve greenery on premises of industries: JC G Rajkumari

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Rajkumari directed industrial managers to develop greenery in more than 33 percent of their premises.



A high-level committee led by the JC inspected various industries like Coromandel International Industry, Apex Frozen Pvt Ltd, Satya Seafoods, Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd, Ushodaya Enterprises Food Division, Devi Fisheries, Bhagwati Edible Oils here on Thursday.

She also suggested that adequate steps should be taken to prevent any mishap or accident in the industries. A mock drill has been arranged to acquaint the officials with the methods of preventing any mishap when poisonous gas leaks.

She elicited information regarding the safety measures for the workers and also the steps taken to prevent any accidents in their industrial plants.