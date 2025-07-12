In-charge Collector adopts Dalit family

Naresh NandamOngole: Prakasam district in-charge Collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna conducted a surprise inspection of Social Welfare Department Boys’ Hostel and Residential Girls School in Ammanabrolu on Friday. He reviewed attendance and stock registers, finding discrepancies between recorded inventory and actual stock in the storeroom.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the maintenance standards, the Collector issued immediate directives to install mosquito mesh on windows by Monday, repair toilets and improve general maintenance, set up complaint boxes and menu charts, arrange first aid kits, and establish a kitchen garden in available space.

At Residential Girls School, he interacted with students, assessed their academic progress, and personally served them lunch to check food quality. He emphasised strict adherence to the state government’s prescribed menu and ensured students receive education kits, uniforms, and shoes as mandated.

As part of P-4 scheme designed to connect the bottom 20 percent of society with the top 10 percent of wealthy citizens, Collector Gopala Krishna personally adopted the family of Gollapati Mariyamma, a Dalit widow from Mallavam village in Maddipaddu mandal. He met with the family and interacted with them.

Mariyamma, who lost her husband and struggles with daily wage work while caring for her daughter and son, was promised comprehensive support by the Collector. The Collector assured immediate house construction approval on her ancestral land, additional financial support for construction, help establishing a grocery or tiffin shop for livelihood, skill training in tailoring and craft work for her daughter, educational support to complete her daughter’s Intermediate studies, and provided monthly grocery supplies and vegetables as immediate help.

During his visit to Mallavam village, locals highlighted lack of cremation grounds and drainage systems. The Collector directed Tahsildar Adilakshmi to resolve the cremation ground issue and ordered MPDO Jyoti to implement phased construction of drainage canals.