Incessant rains soak Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry: Incessant rains spread across Andhra Pradesh has disrupted normal life. Streams, rivulets and tanks are overflowing and at certain places many villages including those in Konaseema and agency areas have been marooned. Water has been overflowing on roads and causeways in several parts of the State.



Increasing flood water created panic among the people of island villages as well as in many tribal habitations in the agency area. Roads got submerged affecting movement between the villages.

With indications of deep depression continuing for next 48 hours, offiicials have started shifting people in low-lying areas to safer places using motor boats. The famous Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam was marooned and flood water surged into many tribal habitations like Toyyeru, Ganugalgondi, Mulapadu, Agraharam, Devipatnam, Enugulagondi, Pochammagandi, SC Peta, Pudipalli, K Veeravaram and Dandangi villages.

In Konaseema area, flood water was overflowing in Vasista, Vynateya and Vrudda Gouthmami rivers and many island villages and causeways got marooned. In Yanam, the beach road was closed for traffic as the road got submerged under water.

At Gopada kshetram in Kovvur, heavy water flow was seen and the stairs at the Gopada Kshetram were submerged. According to officials of Water Resources Department, about 16 lakh cusecs of flood water was released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and all the 175 gates of Dowleswaram, Ryali, Maddur and Vijjeswaram arms were lifted to maximum level. The water level at the barrage was close to warning level as the level was likely to reach 17 feet late in the night.

Similarly, several low-lying areas and villages in Mummadivaram, Yanam and Rajolu got inundated. Power supply to many villages has been shut down as a precautionary measure and the villages have been plunged into darkness. At Peddapalli causeway, road traffic was disrupted.

Polavar Coffer Dam also received heavy to very heavy inflows. In West Godavari district, water entered into over 30 villages, including Kukunuru and Velarpadu agency areas affecting cotton and paddy crop. Officials said they had taken up the process of supplying essentials to the affected people using boats. All districts collectors have been put on high alert. Civil Supplies department has been asked to ensure supply of essentials while Revenue and police officials have been asked to take up relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.