Incident blamed on corruption, safety lapses

Rajamahendravaram: Vidsam Aikya Vedika (United Platform of Broad Dalit Associations) state convener Dr Busi Venkata Rao alleged that the Irusumanda blowout was the result of a nexus of corruption between ONGC and Deep Industries. He demanded a joint probe by the CBI and the Oil Safety Directorate. He said Deep Industries showed negligence by using substandard equipment and that safety lapses led to the massive explosion at the oil well.

A team led by Venkata Rao inspected the accident site as part of a field-level inquiry. He alleged that Deep Industries violated Indian oil safety norms during gas exploration and failed to obtain mandatory approvals from the Oil Safety Directorate before starting production. He said a CBI case related to an alleged Rs 85 crore corruption scandal against the company has been pending since 2018.

JAC co-convener Revu Tirupati Rao demanded compensation for farmers who suffered losses in the blowout and for residents of three affected villages.

Ex-MP demands CBI probe

Former MP GV Harshakumar has alleged that ONGC wells are being quietly handed over to private companies as part of a planned move to privatise the public sector oil major. He said that between 2016 and 2019, ONGC had assessed gas reserves in several wells and later transferred ten wells worth about Rs 20,000 crore to private firms for just Rs 1,404 crore.

Harshakumar said it was not clear whether the government was directly involved, but corruption by ONGC officials was evident. He demanded the arrest and prosecution of officials who served during the 2016 to 2019. He also sought a white paper from ONGC on the condition of all wells in the KG Basin and demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the Irusumanda blowout incident. Alleging negligence by ONGC and Deep Industries, Harshakumar submitted a complaint to the Malikipuram police station house officer seeking criminal cases against both entities.

He said the accident occurred due to operations carried out without adhering to basic safety standards. He alleged that around 500 coconut trees were burnt and aqua ponds were polluted, causing losses running into crores of rupees to farmers. He demanded cases against the managing director and site in charge of Deep Industries and the ONGC asset manager. He also urged the police to seize rig logbooks and CCTV footage before the private contractor could tamper with evidence.