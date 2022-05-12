Include eligible poor in welfare schemes in 21 days: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati/Chittoor: The 'Gadapa Gadapku Mana Prabhuthvam' started on a grand note across the Tirupati and Kadapa districts on Wednesday in which Ministers, people's representatives and officials participated in large numbers.

The programme is aimed to get feedback on the various welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government to mark the completion of its three-year rule in the state and also to include left over eligible poor in the schemes.

Forest and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy led the programme in Bodevari Palli of Punganur constituency and Chittoor MP Reddeppa, MPP, ZPTC and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Chief Minister initiated the programme to get feedback on the implementation of welfare schemes and urged the eligible poor those who were not included in welfare schemes so far to meet their volunteers to get the benefits of the schemes. He also directed the Sachivalyam officials to include eligible beneficiaries in the list within 21 days after receiving petitions from them and informed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was including new beneficiaries into the schemes twice a year.

Meanwhile Tourism Minister R K Roja led the programme at Kalluru Panchayat of Vadamalapeta in Tirupati district and interacted with people during the mass contact programme.

Roja said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing numerous welfare schemes for the benefit of poor. Listing out the welfare schemes, she said Jagan Mohan Reddy has a vision in developing the state in all fronts and gave top priority for the welfare of poor by implementing many schemes.