Increase free buses at Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal to officials

Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has instructed the officials to increase the number and plying frequency of Dharma Rathams (free buses) for benefit of devotees to move from one area to another at Tirumala.



During senior officers' review meeting at the TTD Administrative building in Tirupati on Monday the EO also asked the officials of the HDPP to prepare a calendar of programmes.

He instructed them to keep religious booklets on Sanatana dharma at all bhajan mandirs in remote areas in the state for the benefit of school children.

He also wanted that TTD diaries and calendars also should be made available at all locations in Tirupati and Tirumala.

The EO also directed the engineering department to quickly select a qualified agency for electrical decoration at Sri Kodandarama Temple at Vontimetta.

He advised the IT wing for the installation of more computers in Srivari Seva Sadan to get better and quick feedback from pilgrims. Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar, FA & CAO O Balaji, Chief Engineer Ramachandra Reddy, IT head Sesha Reddy and other senior officers participated.