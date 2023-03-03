'India has become a world-class economy'

Vizinagaram: Cyient Founder Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy addressed the students of Lendi College as part of guest lecture, and interacted with staff and students on Thursday. Addressing the students, he said India has become world-class economic system in its own style and encouraged youth to move towards developing technology through Atma Nirbhara Bharat. "As I am in my 70s, the next generation of students should move forward towards revolutionary changes in technology," he said.





Advanced laboratory specially set up for research and development was inaugurated by Mohan Reddy in the college. Chairman P Madhusudana Rao Vice-Chairman P Srinivasa Rao Secretary and Correspondent K Sivaramakrishna Principal Dr VV Rama Reddy felicitated the guest. Vice Principal Dr Haribabu Tammineni, Parankusam, Placement Dean G Prakash Babu, Heads of all Departments, Dr Rajan Babu, Dr Rama Rao, Dr Rajendra, Dr Subbaramaiah and others were present in the programme.



