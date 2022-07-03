India seeing huge growth in start-ups: DRDO chief

Tirupati: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the world is moving towards technological achievements and innovations while India is racing a lot towards that direction. Lots of youngsters are coming with many innovations now. Saying that there is a phenomenal growth of start-ups as there are more than 70,000 registered start-ups in India, he said that about 90 per cent of IITians are staying back in the country which is a sea change the country has been witnessing.

Speaking at the inauguration of Innovation Science & Technology Foundation (ISTF), a non-profit organisation here on Saturday, Dr Reddy said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving so much of thrust to the start-ups and innovations in the country.

Lauding the efforts of ISTF president Prof D Narayana Rao in bringing all the reputed universities and institutions together under the umbrella of ISTF, he said that how the foundation actually runs is more important. As several academic institutions, including all India institutes and several industries are there in the city, taking up the role of facilitating the innovations and research in a big way is a major task.

Dr Satheesh Reddy underlined the concept of 'Whole of Tirupati approach' for the development of various technologies or innovations and to address the problems connected to these. In this context, he recalled the concept of 'Whole of Hyderabad approach' under which some all India institutes have joined together to develop various missions by deciding the themes, etc., Similarly, some of the problems connected to this region can be taken up by the foundation with all the participant institutes.

He said that so many schemes are available for youngsters having good ideas and looking for funding. Through Innovations of Defence Excellence (iDEX) of the ministry of defence and technology development funding of Niti Aayog innovations are being encouraged on a large scale. Every year a competition, 'Dare to dream' is also conducted by giving some themes asking for ideas. The best ideas will be selected and funded besides rewarding them.

Prof Narayana Rao explained the objectives of the foundation while IIT Tirupati director Prof K N Satyanarayana, IISER director Prof K N Ganesh, SV University vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam V-C Prof D Jamuna, Mohan Babu University V-C Prof Nagarajan, director of National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) Dr AK Patra, foundation secretary Dr T Narayana Rao, joint secretary K S Vasu and others also spoke.