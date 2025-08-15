Indian Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard conducts 8th subordinate officers’ conclave

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard conducted the 8th edition of subordinate officers’ conclave at headquarters, Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard, Visakhapatnam. The inaugural address was delivered by Director General S Paramesh, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard.

The two-day conclave that concluded on August 13 served as a platform for subordinate officers from various units to engage in meaningful discussions on operational challenges, professional development, welfare measures, and innovative practices to enhance efficiency in maritime operations. The theme of this year’s conclave, ‘Samagamam – confluence of ideas’ underscored the importance of collaboration, leadership, and adaptability in fulfilling the service’s mandate of safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

Senior officers addressed the gathering, highlighting the crucial role subordinate officers play in operational readiness and unit cohesion. Interactive sessions and brainstorming forums encouraged the exchange of best practices, fostering a spirit of teamwork and continuous improvement.

The recommendations and action points emerged from the conclave will be examined for implementation to further strengthen the operational capabilities and personnel welfare framework of the Indian Coast Guard.

The event, organised in a virtual mode, saw ADG Donny Michael, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard felicitating the participants and reiterating the Coast Guard’s commitment to remain vigilant, valorous, and victorious in the service to the nation.