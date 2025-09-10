Indian knowledge is supreme: Allam

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice Chancellor Allam Srinivsa Rao has lauded that the Indian Knowledge as an amalgamation Vedas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, Yoga, Mathematics, Astronomy, and several sciences.

The VC participated as chief guest in the National Educational Policy 2020(NEP 2020) panel discussion meant to promote the integration of Indian Knowledge System(IKS) in to the field of education organised by VSU at Kakutur village of Venkatachalam mandal on Tuesday. Speaking the occasion, the VC said that several abroad countries have been following the IKS considered as it like ‘ViswaGuru’ they have discovered several things about the universe and greatness of Indian culture.

The VC stressed on need of protecting such intellectual heritage through NEP 2020 to protect the, creativity, research oriented thinking, in the interest of future generations.

VSU Registrar Dr K Suneetha attended as special guest opined that this kind of panel discussion meets will helps the students to have enhance culture awareness and holistic growth. Guest of Honour Prof. B Ramesh Babu emphasized that, “Integrating the Indian Knowledge heritage with modern technology will enhance academic standards.”

Prof. Suja S Nair, Dean R&D, said, “Incorporating IKS into the education system will enable students to gain not only technical knowledge but also cultural and ethical values, shaping them into well-rounded individuals. Interdisciplinary research and projects can further expand its scope.”

Dr R Madhumathi, NEP Nodal Officer, remarked, “Integrating the Indian Knowledge System into the education policy will encourage research-oriented thinking among students and serve as a pathway to innovation.” Dr G Vijayalakshmi, UTSAH Nodal Officer, Prof. Ch Vijaya, College Principal, Dr J Vijetha, Dr BV Subba Reddy and others were present.