Indian Naval Ship Shivalik departs Singapore
- Next, INS Shivalik will participate in exercises such as JIMEX-24 and RIMPAC-24
- The deployment aims at enhancing the degree of interoperability with partner navies
Visakhapatnam : Indian Naval Ship Shivalik, mission deployed to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean, departed Singapore for onward passage to Yokosuka, Japan.
INS Shivalik, upon departure from Singapore, is scheduled to participate in JIMEX-24 and RIMPAC-24. The deployment is aimed at enhancing the degree of interoperability with the JMSDF, US Navy and other partner navies participating in ‘RIMPAC-24’ exercise.
During the ship’s OTR at Singapore, various activities were undertaken, including call on with Base Commander, Changi Naval Base, wreath laying at Kranji War Memorial, call on with High Commissioner of India to Singapore, IFC visit along with the visit of around 80 schoolchildren onboard, Indian and Australian High Commissioner onboard and cross-deck visits to USS Mobile (LCS), reflecting maritime relations and shared values between the Navies which is primarily under the ambit of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).