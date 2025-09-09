Indian Navy band performs at Port Moresby

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea, the Indian Navy band, embarked on Indian Naval Ship Kadmatt, participated in the grand Military Tattoo at Port Moresby. The event witnessed bands from several nations coming together, symbolising unity, discipline, and shared heritage through the universal language of music.

The Indian Navy band presented a repertoire of martial tunes and Indian melodies, earning admiration from dignitaries and the audience alike. Their stirring performance showcased India’s vibrant cultural ethos and reaffirmed the longstanding maritime bonds with the Pacific nations.

During the visit, the crew of INS Kadmatt paid solemn homage at the Bomana War Cemetery, honouring the valour and sacrifice of the fallen heroes of World War II. The gesture underscored the shared history and sacrifices that bind nations across oceans and generations. The memory of those heroes serves as a source of strength, reinforcing the collective resolve to uphold the ideals of duty, honour, and courage.