Indian Navy repairs two major oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam teams, achieved a major breakthrough in repairing two major oxygen plants at Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in the State, given the present crucial situation.



Based on a request from the State administration, Eastern Naval Command airlifted the teams of specialists from Naval Dockyard by naval Dornier Aircraft from Visakhapatnam.

The teams successfully repaired the O2 plants by overhauling the compressors and replaced certain accessories manufactured by the dockyard.

The Krishna Teja oxygen plant at Nellore is a big cryogenic plant capable of charging 400 jumbo type cylinders a day and was non-functional for the past six years.

The naval team undertook the repairs of the plant and managed to achieve the cryogenic temperature of minus 186 degree Celsius and required output of oxygen pressure to charge bottles.

The specialist team, led by Commander Dipayan, worked tirelessly for a week along with the engineering teams of the Andhra Pradesh Health Department and with the cooperation of the respective District Collectors and administration for making the plants functional.