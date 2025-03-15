Indian student shot in Memphis

Tirupati : Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy has assured full support to Mohan Sai Pothugunta, who is currently in critical condition after being shot multiple times in East Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Mohan, native of Govindavaram Panchayat, Yerpedu mandal, Srikalahasti constituency, was attacked late Thursday night while sitting in his friend’s car outside an apartment building.

According to reports from the Memphis police department, the assailant approached Mohan, who was in the passenger seat of a parked car, and fired two shots through the front passenger window. The bullets struck him in the shoulder and upper arm. Despite his severe injuries, Mohan displayed remarkable resilience by driving himself to a Valero gas station in Highland, where he managed to call 911 for emergency assistance. First responders promptly transported him to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

As news of the attack spread, financial support began pouring in through a fundraiser initiated by Sujana Peram on GoFundMe.com. In her heartfelt appeal, she highlighted the family’s distress and the urgent need for assistance. So far, the fundraiser has successfully raised $15,000 to help cover Mohan’s medical expenses.

Upon learning about the incident, MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy personally reached out to Mohan’s family, assuring them of his unwavering support. He has pledged financial assistance for Mohan’s treatment and is actively coordinating efforts to secure additional government aid. Keeping close tabs on Mohan’s health updates through NRI contacts and close friends, the MLA emphasised that ensuring Mohan receives the best possible medical care is his top priority.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among the Indian community in the United States and back home in India. Friends, well-wishers, and NRIs continue to rally support for Mohan as he battles for recovery. Authorities in Memphis are actively investigating the shooting, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.