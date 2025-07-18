Indigenously-designed INS Nistar gets commissioned in Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam: In a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the ⁠Indian Navy commissioned the first diving support vessel INS Nistar in Visakhapatnam on July 18 (Friday).

Indigenously-designed and built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, the vessel is the first of the two Diving Support Vessels being commissioned during the ceremony which was presided over by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi in Visakhapatnam.

The main role of the vessel includes undertaking deep sea diving and conducting rescue operations from distressed submarines in case of an emergency. The specialised diving complex onboard extends over multiple decks, and the ship is fitted with the state-of-the-art systems required for saturation diving missions.

With the participation of 120 MSMEs and incorporation of more than 80 percent indigenous content, Nistar symbolises India's ability to build complex ships on a par with international standards.

The vessel serves as a specialised platform designed to take up complex underwater missions, including salvage underwater inspections.

The name 'Nistar' originates from Sanskrit and means liberation, rescue or salvation.