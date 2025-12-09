IndiGo crisis falls under Centre’s purview: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the ongoing crisis involving IndiGo Airlines lies entirely within the jurisdiction of the Union government and clarified that the State will not conduct a parallel review. He was responding to questions from journalists at a press conference in Amaravati.

Naidu said the Centre has already enforced Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms that align with international aviation safety standards. These rules mandate required rest periods for pilots and cabin crew to ensure passenger safety, he said. “The Centre has implemented duty-time rules to enhance air safety. Passengers suffered because IndiGo failed to act in accordance with these norms. The Union government is addressing the situation and taking corrective steps,” he said. The Chief Minister criticised the YSRCP for attempting to politicise the issue, stating that it was inappropriate for the opposition to target the State government over a matter governed exclusively by Central aviation authorities.

Naidu added that the Centre is already monitoring the disruptions and working with the airline and sector regulators to stabilise operations and prevent further inconvenience to passengers.